

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's jobless rate decreased in August, defying expectations for an increase, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 9.7 percent August from 9.8 percent in July. Economists had expected the rate to rise to 10.1 percent.



The employment rate rose to 67.3 percent in August from 66.9 percent in the previous month.



The number of employed increased by 83,000 persons from the previous month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, rose to 32.1 percent in August from 31.8 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de