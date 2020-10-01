AMV Holdings, LLC: AMV Completes Acquisition of Seven Vapor Shark Stores

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / AMV Holdings, LLC (AMV) one of the largest independent specialty retailers in the vaping industry is continuing to expand its retail store footprint with the acquisition of seven Vapor Shark stores in the Oklahoma City area that are currently owned and operated by Turning Point Brands. With this acquisition, AMV will operate over 110 retail locations in the United States through a combination of corporately owned, franchised, and licensed stores and a further 8 stores in Germany.

"This acquisition is part of our core strategy to expand our national footprint through acquisitions and organic growth," said Sam Salaymeh, President of AMV Holdings. This acquisition of Vapor Shark is a strategic move for the company as it connects our Midwest presence to Texas and adds an additional state to our footprint. Turning Point Brands and Vapor Beast have been great partners to us over the last five years, and we look forward to continuing our strategic alignment through our supply arrangements."

Sam continued to say, "AMV manufacturers e-liquids through ELB Labs, and has filed 105 pre-market tobacco product applications with the FDA. The acquisition of these stores further leverages our investment in our products and enhances our capabilities to provide these products to smokers who want to switch from smoking cigarettes to vaping e-cigarettes."

