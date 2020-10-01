Today's opening marks Hyatt's first dual-branded project in Europe and the introduction of Hyatt's select service brands to France

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Hyatt House Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport officially open. The openings mark the first Hyatt Place and Hyatt House dual-branded project in France and bring the number of Hyatt-branded hotels across the country to twelve as the Hyatt brand expands globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005429/en/

A rendering of a guestroom at Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

Managed by dual-brand hotel expert, Cycas Hospitality, the hotels are located in Paris Nord 2 International Business Park, one of the Ile-de-France's busiest gateways, close to Europe's second largest airport, Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Hyatt House Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport have been combined to create a hotel experience that offers an array of shared services and amenities that meet the needs of all guests, whether traveling alone, with family, for business, or for leisure. This dual-brand concept ensures guests can enjoy the benefits of both brands, whether staying in the Hyatt Place or the Hyatt House branded hotel. Shared facilities include the restaurants, the bar and lounge, the meeting rooms and event spaces, and the fitness center and pool area. Guests at either hotel can also take advantage of the complimentary airport shuttle service, free high-speed internet and a pet-friendly policy.

Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is designed for today's multitasking traveler seeking a casual atmosphere and practical amenities such as free high-speed internet, an indoor swimming pool and gym, as well as, 24-hour food offerings. Hyatt House Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport provides spaces and places to help guests feel more like residents with home-like amenities, neighborly service and upscale guestrooms.

"We are proud to be opening our doors today to the first dual-branded Hyatt project in Europe and to see Hyatt's select service brands expanding in France," said Luc Vicherd, Cycas Hospitality's regional general manager for France. "This is a prime location and we are confident that by combining these two fast-growing brands under one roof we will be best suited to service the needs of both corporate and leisure travelers. Now more than ever, guests appreciate the benefits of spacious rooms and separate places to sleep, work and relax. From the Cozy Corner sofa-sleepers offered in our Hyatt Place guestrooms, to Hyatt House apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens, having two sophisticated brands ensures our guests can choose the space that best fits their needs, whilst taking full advantage of both hotels' wider facilities."

Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport offers:

309 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper Breakfast Buffet, a hot breakfast available daily in the Zoom Restaurant, features hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more

Hyatt House Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport the area's first extended-stay hotel offers:

121 stylish apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully fitted kitchens, comfy living rooms, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms with complimentary skin and hair care amenities from KenetMD

with fully fitted kitchens, comfy living rooms, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms with complimentary skin and hair care amenities from KenetMD Morning Spread , a full breakfast buffet with yogurt, fresh fruit, savory options and more served every morning

, a full breakfast buffet with yogurt, fresh fruit, savory options and more served every morning Omelet Bar, offering guests a chef-inspired omelet of the day that rotates daily or the option to create one to their own liking each morning

offering guests a chef-inspired omelet of the day that rotates daily or the option to create one to their own liking each morning The Commons and Outdoor Commons, a comfortable lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, gather and socialize on the top floor

Shared services and facilities, available to guests of both Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Hyatt House Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport:

Free High-Speed Internet throughout the hotels and guestrooms

throughout the hotels and guestrooms The Market serving freshly prepared meals and perfectly packaged sandwiches and salads anytime, day or night.

serving freshly prepared meals and perfectly packaged sandwiches and salads anytime, day or night. Zoom Restaurant, offering a casual dining experience influenced by the French cuisine and serving regionally-inspired, responsibly-sourced dishes

offering a casual dining experience influenced by the French cuisine and serving regionally-inspired, responsibly-sourced dishes Zoom Bar Lounge featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails

featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails 24-hour Workout Room to keep fitness routines going with cardio and fitness equipment

to keep fitness routines going with cardio and fitness equipment Indoor Pool enjoy a few laps in the heated indoor pool

enjoy a few laps in the heated indoor pool Event Spaces with more than 4,843 square feet (450 square meters) of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

with more than 4,843 square feet (450 square meters) of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space Gathering Rooms with more than 4,843 square feet (450 square meters) of flexible meeting and event space

with more than 4,843 square feet (450 square meters) of flexible meeting and event space Free Shuttle Service to both Paris CDG airport and Villepinte exhibition center

to both Paris CDG airport and Villepinte exhibition center Necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free Additional conveniences, including 24-hour guest laundry, kids program and free computer access

A pet-friendly policy that welcomes dogs or cats

Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Hyatt House Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport are milestone additions to the growing portfolio of select service hotels in Western Europe, joining Hyatt House Dusseldorf Andreas Quarter, Hyatt House Frankfurt Eschborn, Hyatt House Manchester, Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport, Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport, Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport, and Hyatt Place West London Hayes.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, from November 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021, as part of World of Hyatt's new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

Terms Conditions

Offer valid for 500 Bonus Points for each qualifying night stayed by World of Hyatt members in good standing during a hotel's offer period at participating hotels and resorts. Offer valid at participating hotels and resorts for stays with a checkout date during each hotel's offer period. For each hotel's offer period, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. To be eligible for this offer you must be a World of Hyatt member in good standing at time of reservation and stay, stay at a participating hotel with a checkout date during that hotel's offer period, provide your World of Hyatt membership number at time of check-in, and either pay an Eligible Rate or redeem a free night award. An "Eligible Rate" and "Ineligible Rate" are defined in the World of Hyatt Terms and Conditions (located at worldofhyatt.com/terms). Only one point bonus may be earned per member, per stay, regardless of the number of rooms booked. Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this offer. Two or more consecutive nights at the same hotel will be deemed one stay. All points awarded under this offer are Bonus Points. This offer is subject to the complete terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program. Please allow 3-4 weeks after travel is completed for World of Hyatt Bonus Points to be credited to your Account. To join World of Hyatt, visit worldofhyatt.com. Qualifying nights will automatically be tracked when you provide your World of Hyatt membership number at check-in. A limited number of rooms are allocated to this offer; reservations subject to availability. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this offer at any time without notice. The trademarks Hyatt, World of Hyatt and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. 2020 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

For more information, please visit hyattplacepariscdgairport.com and hyatthousepariscdgairport.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Place

Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today's multitasking traveler. Guests can enjoy thoughtfully designed guestrooms featuring distinct zones for sleep, work and play, and free flowing social spaces that offer seamless transitions from work to relaxation. With more than 365 locations globally, Hyatt Place hotels offer freshly prepared food around the clock, efficient service and differentiated experiences for World of Hyatt members. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattPlace and WhySettle.

About Hyatt House

Hyatt House hotels are designed to welcome guests, including World of Hyatt members, as extended stay residents seeking the conveniences of home. Modern, apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas provide guests a stylish and comfortable environment so they can better maintain their work and personal routines while traveling. At more than 100 locations, the Hyatt House brand delivers home-like amenities, neighborly service and upscale spaces, including free hot breakfast for guests with made to order omelets; H Bar with a Sip Snack menu; and indoor and outdoor communal spaces for productivity or relaxation. For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com. Join the conversation on Facebook or Instagram and tag photos with HyattHouse and WhySettle.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 21premier brands. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 900 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 65 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt,Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency,Hyatt,Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre, Hyatt House,Hyatt Place,tommie, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club and Exhale brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

About Cycas Hospitality

Founded in 2008, Cycas Hospitality is a pioneering hotel management company on a mission to make the hotels it manages the best places to work as well as stay. Operating across both the extended-stay and mainstream hospitality sectors, Cycas plans to triple its portfolio to more than 10,000 guest rooms across the UK and mainland Europe. With proven expertise in operations, property development and asset management, Cycas is the preferred hotel operator for major international franchise brands. Having helped IHG, Hyatt and Marriott develop their dual-branded hotel concept in Europe, in 2019 Cycas partnered with Quest Apartment Hotels to launch their first European property, and welcomed Accor as its fifth international hotel group partner. In 2020, Cycas signed its first deal with Radisson Hotel Group. With a distinctive performance culture and the philosophy that "our job is not over until we get a smile", Cycas was recognized as a 'Best Place to Work in Hospitality' (2018 2019), and won the UK hospitality industry's 'Best Employer Award' (Cateys 2018). To find out more visit www.cycashospitality.com or connect with us via LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005429/en/

Contacts:

Simone Loretan

Hyatt Europe, Africa and Middle East and Southwest Asia

+41 44 279 1226

simone.loretan@hyatt.com

Jorian Weiner

Hyatt

312-780-3004

jorian.weiner@hyatt.com