Nasuni Achieves AWS Digital Workplace Competency Status

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading provider of cloud file storage, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Workplace Competency status. This designation recognizes that Nasuni has demonstrated deep experience helping customers build a digital workplace on AWS to free end users from the office, allowing them to work securely on virtually any device, from anywhere, at any time.

The AWS Digital Workplace Competency helps customers find highly specialized AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners offering solutions on AWS that help them effectively support remote workers and business continuity with end-to-end Digital Workplace in the cloud. APN Technology Partners achieving this new AWS Competency provide features that help reduce security risks and meet compliance requirements while enabling customers to effectively support remote workers and implement business continuity plans.

Achieving the AWS Digital Workplace Competency differentiates Nasuni as an APN member that possess deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories - Endpoint Management, Application Management and/or Collaboration Platforms.

"Nasuni was essential in our transition to an all-remote workforce as the COVID-19 pandemic spread. Thanks to Nasuni and Amazon WorkSpaces, we were able to set up virtual desktops for 1,500 essential employees over a weekend," said John Flynn, head of technical architecture at SDL, a multinational professional services company that specializes in language translation software and services.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

"The demand for agility is at an all-time high for businesses taking their transformation initiatives to prime time," said Will Hornkohl, vice president of global alliances for Nasuni. "As one of the first APN Partners to achieve AWS Digital Workplace Competency status, our customers gain all the speed and scalability that comes with AWS alongside the breadth of services that will give them a competitive edge in the market."

Unlike legacy file systems that cannot scale beyond a single device or cluster, Nasuni's global file system resides and scales within Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to support unlimited capacity, file versions, file sizes, volume sizes and file sharing locations. Paired with Amazon WorkSpaces, Nasuni provides greater scalability, higher performance and more flexibility for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) compared to hardware-centric file services built on traditional network-attached storage (NAS), file server, backup, replication and disaster recovery technologies. Nasuni is also available in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to consolidate IT procurement and simplify software licensing, which is billed directly through AWS.

