Focus Financial Partners: Fairway Wealth Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm as Focus Further Expands in Ohio and Strengthens Its Presence in the UHNW Wealth Management Space

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Fairway Wealth Management LLC ("Fairway"), a registered investment adviser based in Independence, Ohio, has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership, subject to customary closing conditions. Fairway will be the second Focus partner firm based in Ohio, further expanding the Focus partnership in the Midwest.

Co-founders Dan Gaugler and Mark Weiskind established Fairway in 2002 to provide high and ultra-high net worth individuals and families with comprehensive wealth management and family office services. Fairway's fee-only model utilizes deep functional and product expertise to deliver integrated planning and investing capabilities that seek to optimize after-tax outcomes. Fairway complements this approach with family office services to assist its clients with cash flow and other personal financial management needs. Fairway also serves as an independent investment adviser to trusts.

"We founded Fairway to serve the complex and continuing needs of wealthy families, and to be the best advisors we could be by defining our core values and customizing our services to meet our clients' requests. We have chosen Focus as our partner because Focus aligns perfectly with our fiduciary mindset and client-centric approach," said Dan Gaugler. Mark Weiskind added, "We have built an integrated service offering, supported by our team of outstanding and dedicated professionals. Joining Focus allows us to maintain our operational independence while creating future partnership opportunities for our next generation of talented leaders. We also expect to derive significant benefits from having Focus as a trusted strategic partner to help us accelerate our growth trajectory and support M&A activities. Access to their best practices, scale and value-added resources, will be enormously valuable as we build our presence in greater Cleveland, throughout Ohio, and in other places where our clients reside."

"We are pleased to welcome Fairway to the Focus partnership as our 5th partner firm acquisition and 15th transaction so far this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Fairway will be our first partner in the Cleveland area, further expanding our presence in the important Ohio and Midwest wealth management markets. They will also strengthen our presence in the UHNW client segment through an innovative approach that combines family office capabilities with integrated planning services. Fairway's entrepreneurship and growth mind-set are typical characteristics of a Focus partner and position the firm to be a substantial beneficiary of our scale and value-added resources."

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Fairway Wealth Management

Founded in 2002, Fairway Wealth Management LLC offers integrated investment advisory, wealth management and family office services to individuals and their families across the United States. The firm's highly experienced team works through a collective approach to address clients' needs holistically, with a focus on integrating financial planning, investing and estate planning. For more information about Fairway, please visit https://fairwaywealth.com/.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

