Law Offices Of Gary R. Kershner: Attorney Gary Kershner Participates in 'Cycle of Hope' Biking Fundraiser to Benefit Habitat for Humanity

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / The Law Offices of Gary Kershner is announcing today that Gary Kershner will be participating in the Cycle of Hope, a bike riding fundraiser benefiting Habitat for Humanity. This year's event will include a "ride from home" option to allow the community to participate in the charity cycling ride while maintaining a safe social distance.

Cycle of Hope: Ride from Home helps participants meet their goals while offering a premier ride experience with a selection of custom courses, stacked swag bags, and an ongoing community of fellow cyclists. However, Ride from Home is done your own way on your own time - whether reaching a goal distance outdoors on a curated course or on a self-designed course done alone or with friends.

The official ride window is from Saturday, October 10 through Sunday, October 25. There will be a finish line celebration on Saturday, October 24 to share impact stories, celebrate the ride's leaderboard, and honor the hard work and accomplishments made to support Habitat for Humanity's mission.

"I am riding for more than a finish line," said attorney Gary Kershner, of The Law Offices of Gary Kershner. "I'm riding to give more Bay Area families the chance to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. I am riding to help Habitat for Humanity bring more of our neighbors home."

Kershner has been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity since 1997 and continues to serve on the Board of Directors. Next month Kershner will be participating in Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley's annual Cycle of Hope bike ride and raising critical funds to build a Bay Area where everyone has a decent place to live.

Please consider supporting Kershner's ride with a donation, by clicking this link: https://support.habitatebsv.org/fundraiser/2896861

"Your gift might be the roof shingles that keep a family cozy through winter, or the windows that keep their summers bright," Kershner said. "A donation is fast, easy, and secure. Most of all, it makes a difference."

Last year, more than 1,000 riders, volunteers and community supporters raised critical funds to benefit Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley.

This year, while participants will be riding together in spirit, the mission they are riding for is more urgent than ever. They ride in the shadow of a pandemic that has kept people sheltered at home - and brought to the surface how many of our neighbors are housing insecure, on the brink of displacement, living in unsafe or unhealthy conditions, or simply have no home in which to shelter. They ride to bring more homes and hope within reach of our neighbors, in an area where so few can afford a decent place to live, at a time when safe, healthy housing is desperately needed.

About the Law Offices Of Gary R. Kershner

The Law Offices Of Gary R. Kershner focuses on estate planning, incapacity planning, and issues facing families with special needs. Attorney Gary R. Kershner's mission is to make sure clients have access to the information they need to make smart and informed decisions that will best serve them and their families now and in the future. For more information, please call (510) 336-9500, or visit https://kershnerlaw.com/.

SOURCE: Law Offices Of Gary R. Kershner

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608521/Attorney-Gary-Kershner-Participates-in-Cycle-of-Hope-Biking-Fundraiser-to-Benefit-Habitat-for-Humanity