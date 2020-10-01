China to Cover 67% of the Content Delivery Network Market through the Forecast Period - Future Market Insights

Easy access to 4g and 5g network accompanied with buffer-free experience, availability of smartphones and optimized network is accelerating market growth.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / The content delivery network market is expected to gain popularity due to higher demand in media distribution, content distribution and software delivery. This market covers maximum share and it is only set to grow, owing to the wide range of services like network optimization and high quality, buffer-free content. Thought the rolling out of 5g network can cause major restrictions but key companies are focussing on sustainable and long-term revenue strategies for improved distribution deals.

"With Improving standards of living and inclination towards easier and comfortable style, there has been a surge in demand for content delivery network. All key platforms are working hard and launching unique revenue generation strategies, to grasp the attention and opportunities. The emergence of better network and rapid spreading of e-commerce is fuelling the market," states the FMI Analyst.

Content Delivery Network Market - Important Highlights

North America accounts for the maximum market share in terms of value.

On the basis of application, major part of media and entertainment sector rely on OTT and video content, SDN and NFV technology is gaining traction.

Western Europe and Japan is going to face a neck-to-neck competition due to upcoming facility of 6Gg and 7g network in Japan.

There has been rising investment in the research and development part too, for researching the field of application.

Content Delivery Network Market - Critical Factors

Improved internet facilities, expanding e-commerce sector and better network availability has fuelled the market like never before.

Owing to the need of video content due to higher popularity of data digitization, this industry is flourishing in North America.

Western Europe and Japan is experiencing a significant surge in demand for OTT content, therefore opportunities will hype-up there making it a cut-throat competition.

Widening popularity of content, use in website caching or media distribution and better content delivery network by top content providers is attracting viewers to a great extent.

Content Delivery Network Market - Key Restraints

Major challenge in this sector is the OTT/VoD window and need has been scrutinized by theatre exhibitors.

Rolling out 5g network can pose a serious threat to content delivery networks.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The pandemic has surely affected every platform but this particular sector has gained much profit. Strict social distancing norms and lockdown has only forced the public to remain inside and work from home. Media content delivery has escalated in eduction, business and healthcare sector too and this use is now fuelling the demand for content delivery network. There has been a preference to remain indoors, therefore, shifting to safer and distanced technology.

Competition Landscape

North America still dominates the market and China is set to present ample opportunities. The key players in this market Akamai Technologies Inc., CloudFlare Inc., Amazon Inc., Microsoft Corporation, CenturyLink, Verizon Digital Media Services, Limelight Networks Inc., CDNetworks Co. Ltd., and Orange SA

Leading companies are relying on ideas of innovation and dependency on increasing customer base. They are also collaborating with partners and end-user corporations. Key players are working on providing optimized network facilities through various channels which includes smartphones, tablets or advanced VoD services.

More on the Report

The report presents segmentation on the basis of service (designing, testing, deployment, managed services, consulting services etc.), application (website caching, software and media distribution) vertical (media, e-commerce, healthcare, government) and region wise analysis (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan Asia)

