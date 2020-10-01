Andersen Global bolsters its Caribbean platform through a Collaboration Agreement with full-service law firm SAGIS LP in Anguilla. In a span of three months, Andersen Global has significantly expanded its footprint throughout the region and will focus on providing additional coverage over the course of the next 18 to 24 months.

Established in 2018 by four Partners, SAGIS LP provides its clients with a variety of legal services, including corporate, commercial, banking and finance, intellectual property and real estate. Additionally, the Firm's team of lawyers are widely recognized within Chambers Global and World Trademark Review

Partner Kenneth G. Porter said, "We have been focused on delivering quality client solutions through our strategic thinking and have an in-depth understanding of our clients' unique legal needs. Collaborating with Andersen Global positions us to meet our goal of expanding and providing more robust services, while being the firm of choice in Anguilla for local and international clients. We are therefore expecting significant growth in the next few years."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO added, "The SAGIS team brings the type of expertise, stewardship and professionalism it takes to ensure clients receive best-in-class solutions. They have substantial experience in the market and a great understanding of the international flow of business. This is another key addition in our expansion in the region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 204 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

