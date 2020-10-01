The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic disruption in many major segments of North America, Europe, and APAC regions. For healthcare M&A this has translated into the collapse of deals that were underway and limited options for companies in the healthcare M&A space. How can healthcare M&A recover from the business implications of the COVID-19 pandemic? Infiniti's experts observed that the high dependency on healthcare is expected to cause a surge in valuations once the situation normalizes. With Infiniti's M&A support solutions, healthcare companies can focus on finding the ideal deal shortly and gain data-driven guidance from our experts. To stay a step ahead of changing market dynamics, and tackle the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on healthcare M&A, request a free proposal.

The global healthcare sector has witnessed challenging times due to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent times. Healthcare institutions, medical professionals, and healthcare company boards are attempting to cope with the pandemic's startling changes. The healthcare M&A space was similarly impacted, and healthcare mergers have reduced substantially in the second quarter of 2020. As the world works towards recovery, healthcare companies need to understand the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on healthcare M&A and accordingly prepare for the future. Therefore, in their recent article, Infiniti's M&A support experts discuss the biggest challenges of COVID-19 in the healthcare space, and two minor factors positively impacting the recovering healthcare M&A space.

"While investor support has increased due to the increasing need for healthcare globally, social and political unrest, struggling economies and volatility in financial markets are testing the healthcare industry. Healthcare M&A may be one of the most effective solutions to this crisis," says an M&A support expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's experts identified the following three major challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in healthcare M&A:

Nationwide lockdowns and limitations for governing bodies have led to delays in acquiring regulatory clearance.

The impact of COVID-19 on healthcare M&A participants will change the valuation of both the buyer and seller.

Due to renewed safety and hygiene protocols, and social distancing has made it challenging for companies to conduct thorough due diligence, and delayed third-party approvals.

