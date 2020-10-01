While COVID-19 has had some impact on Renewiâ??s markets, the extent is less than anticipated by management earlier in the year. Consequently, we are able to nudge up current year estimates (PBT up by â?¬4m in a low base year) ahead of the H121 results. The latest strategic phase is in its early stages of implementation and management is clearly focused on delivering a significant uplift in profitability under this three-year programme.

