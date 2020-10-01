WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name STEPHANIE COX



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849

b) Nature of the transaction VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED ON 1 OCTOBER 2019 UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 50,000options exercised £2.13 14,855 options sold

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume



- Price 50,000 options exercised



14,855 options sold at £2.13

e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-30