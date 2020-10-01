The Channel Incentives Management (CIM) Leader Expands Global Reach and Capabilities with CR Worldwide Purchase

360insights the creator of the Channel Success Platform announced the acquisition of CR Worldwide today, another powerhouse sales incentive solutions provider. The move makes 360insights one of the largest global Channel Incentives Management (CIM) providers in the world offering brands the most advanced platforms, tools and data insights to grow sales and ROI.

"CR Worldwide has built a reputation of excellence, a team of experienced and savvy professionals and a suite of products and services that have helped some of the world's largest brands achieve sales success," said Jason Atkins, Founder CEO of 360insights. "Their mission and vision aligns well with 360insights', which is why we're thrilled to welcome their people and capabilities to our growing team."

The acquisition of the UK-based CR Worldwide will enable 360insights to expand their global workforce, reach and customer base, while increasing key capabilities, including point-based loyalty solutions and multi-language solutions. These best-in-class tools will be seamlessly integrated into 360insights' award-winning Channel Success Platform the first truly integrated SaaS solution that automates CIM, and includes Channel Data Management (CDM), Closed-Loop Reporting (CLR), Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA), and Partner Relationship Marketing (PRM).

David Gould, former CEO of CR Worldwide, who will remain with the business to lead 360insights in the growing European market, commented: "Our people and technology have established CR Worldwide as a successful incentive and engagement solution provider. I look forward to being able to offer our clients more services as we join forces with 360insights."

The purchase of CR Worldwide comes as 360insights is experiencing explosive growth, even in the midst of the global pandemic. In just 36 months, the company has made five strategic acquisitions it will now cross $100 million in annual revenue and is positioned as one of the largest pure-play CIM providers globally.

