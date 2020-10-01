Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStar Health Brands Inc., (ALST) Announces First Order with CO-DX (CO Diagnostics) PCR Machine for Covid-19 testing

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / AllStar Health Brands Inc. (OTCPINK:ALST), a specialty pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements company, is pleased to announce its first order for a PCR machine from CO-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

The PCR Machine order is part of a sales program to include CO-Diagnostics' proprietary LOGIX Smart TM Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID 19) kits.

Dr. Daniel Bagi, President of AllStar, stated," As the COVID-19 infection rate now seems to have increased again, we believe the need for testing will continue to increase in parallel. Allstar is very pleased to be offering the CO-Diagnostics testing system in the US, as we believe it has certain advantages over other PCR test systems, such as a proprietary blend of co-primers, which may increase the accuracy of the test results, possibly resulting in less false positives. After analyzing some of our client needs, we determined the CODX system fits perfectly into a more decentralized testing program and can give results in a matter of a couple of hours. "

About AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017 and headquartered in Miami, Florida. AllStar is a specialty Health Care Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select products, including medical devices, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies, and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at (305) 423 7028.

