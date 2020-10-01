Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) announced today the launch of an e-invoicing solution that provides compliance with India's national e-invoicing mandate. Qualifying businesses will need to implement the technical capabilities to deliver invoices into the government's Invoice Registration Portal (IRP) and secure the required clearance. The Basware solution seamlessly enables compliance and offers customers the full range of its e-invoicing package benefits.

"This mandate will bring about stronger compliance and is widely regarded as a strong step forward towards further establishing e-invoicing in India, and with international businesses that operate within the Indian market," said Sami Nikula, Director Network Solutions, Basware. "Once more businesses implement e-invoicing solutions in India, they will soon realize the big advantages of e-invoicing: faster payments, less paper, a reduced carbon footprint, stronger compliance, less exception handling, faster processing times and higher invoice data quality. All of this helps to gain 100% cash flow visibility."

The new national ruling mandates that businesses with an annual revenue higher than 500 cr INR (~60 million Euros) must register their invoices electronically within the national IRP. Initially, this mandate is required for B2B invoices of high-revenue organizations. In the future, the mandate will progressively extend to B2B, B2G and B2C invoices and other business documents of smaller organizations. The solution that Basware provides for the start of the e-invoicing mandate covers the relevant business cases for Basware customers.

"Many businesses operating in India face the mandate's challenging short timeline and operational implications," commented Sami Nikula. "A world-leading supplier of power solutions to marine and industrial applications, a Basware customer who operates in India, overcame those odds. With Basware, the organization has achieved compliance with the mandate on day one."

To learn more please visit Basware Network Ensures Compliance with India.

