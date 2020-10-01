With reference to an announcement made public by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on September 30, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on October 2, 2020. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 2.053.582.426 Increase in share capital 23.736.752 Total share capital following the increase 2.077.319.178 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974