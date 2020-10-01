Introduction Nasdaq Nordic is pleased to invite you to an IT/Business Developer forum to inform and discuss current initiatives, upcoming products and services and their technical impact. The seminar is targeted primarily at IT and business development personnel involved in transaction services towards Nasdaq Nordic, and the presenters will be business analysts, product specialists as well as technical account managers. This forum will focus on the upcoming system platform migration for Equity Derivatives Trading. The seminar will be held in English. Webinar details Date: Thursday October 22, 2020 Time: 14:00-15:00 CET Agenda Introduction and general news Nordic Equity Derivatives Trading migration to a new system platform -- Technical Impact -- Market model -- Connectivity -- Testing and onboarding Other Updates from -- Cash Equity (INET) -- Nasdaq Connectivity services Registration Please register in advance for this webinar: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hn5oFVVnRMKBVF7o0FDUIA After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Customers who are not able to attend will be able to view the seminar through a recorded version later. You are also welcome to book an individual meeting, please contact: technicalrelations@nasdaq.com. Looking forward to share some exciting news and updates with you all. Best regards, Per Fröling Head of Technical Relations per.froling@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6434 Nasdaq Nordic Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792786