Donnerstag, 01.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1XFSU ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
01.10.2020 | 16:58
Fidelity European Values Plc - Change of Name

PR Newswire

London, October 1

Fidelity European Values PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Change of Company Name

01 October 2020

Further to previous announcements, the Board is pleased to confirm that the Company has now changed its name from Fidelity European Values PLC to Fidelity European Trust PLC. The change of name was registered with Companies House and took effect on 1 October 2020.

The Company will retain its existing ticker (FEV.L), SEDOL (BK1PKQ9) and ISIN (GB00BK1PKQ95).

The change of name will not affect any shareholders' rights. No new share certificates will be issued in respect of existing ordinary shares held in certificated form. Shareholders should retain their existing share certificates which will remain valid.

Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 834798

© 2020 PR Newswire
