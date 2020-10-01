Trintech, Inc.: Trintech to Bring Together Global Customer Base with the Launch of Trintech Connect 2020

Auxis, DXC Technology, Dixon Hughes Goodman, The Hackett Group, Ingram Micro, KPMG LLP, and The Dallas Cowboys to Present at Trintech Connect 2020

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced its virtual conference, Trintech Connect 2020, will be held November 16th to 19th. This event will help organizations address the challenges posed by a remote workforce and empower them to take greater advantage of digital transformation to automate their financial close process. This four-day virtual conference will bring together Trintech's global customer base to advance product knowledge, share their experiences using Trintech's solutions and discuss best practices across a wide variety of industries and verticals.

"With a focus on empowering our customers with the knowledge they need to really drive their businesses forward, we are excited to announce the launch of our virtual conference, Trintech Connect 2020," said Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer at Trintech. "This year has been one filled with change for every organization across the globe, however our customers have proven to be in a better position to successfully adapt to a remote workforce because they already made the initial investments in the necessary processes and technology to support a virtual close. Our customers attending Trintech Connect 2020 can look forward to expanding their knowledge of our solutions by collaborating alongside their peers and hearing from industry leaders to better position their organizations for continued growth in the future."

"As we continue to rapidly scale our business, we knew we needed to implement a solution that would help give us greater control and visibility over our financial close process," said Tom Walker, Chief Financial Officer of The Dallas Cowboys. "We are excited to share our experience of deploying the Adra solution to automate our reconciliation and financial close processes at Trintech Connect 2020."

"KPMG's financial reporting processes and implementation experience combined with Trintech's financial solutions portfolio helps companies establish an operational framework to cut costs and better manage organizational expectations," said Scott Cohen, Advisory Managing Director, Financial Management, KPMG LLP. "We are excited to support Trintech Connect 2020 and provide attendees with new insights about how to gain greater value from their large-scale, financial transformation efforts."

Trintech Connect 2020 will consist of three virtual events tailored to address the unique needs of different audience segments:

Executive Customer Alliance: November 16 th - 17 th This two-day event is for executive leaders to come together to discuss industry trends and deep dive into Trintech's upcoming innovations and key investment areas.

Enterprise User Conference: November 18 th This one-day event is for end users to attend instructor-led product training sessions that will deep dive into Trintech's Cadency ® , ReconNET and T-Recs ® solutions.

Adra User Conference: November 19 th This one-day event is for Mid-Market executive leaders and end users to explore evolving best practices from peers in customer panel sessions, gain insights into Adra's product roadmap and attend instructor-led product training sessions that will deep dive into Trintech's Adra Suite.



A sample of featured speakers include representatives from Trintech customers Ingram Micro, DXC Technology, WM Barr, and The Dallas Cowboys, who will share case study sessions on how they are utilizing Trintech's suite of financial solutions to transform and accelerate their Finance & Accounting (F&A) operations. Trintech partners and industry thought leaders, such as Auxis, Dixon Hughes Goodman, The Hackett Group and KPMG LLP will also have featured sessions at the event. In addition, Trintech's executive team will be presenting on Record to Report market trends and how those align with Trintech's strategic direction and product roadmaps.

*Attendees are eligible for up to 16 CPE credits

