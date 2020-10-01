Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology and Cloud Security Leader, Armor, Announce The New Cybersecurity Landscape Solve Strategy Series Webinar

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 01, 2020on October 7th at 10:00 am CT as part of the company's Solve Strategy Series. From Zoom bombing to account takeovers, through access mining and phishing, the event will shed light on emerging security threats and empower viewers with practical ideas on how to build a safer future.



Keren Elazari, TED speaker, security analyst, and friendly hacker, will deliver a keynote on how security challenges have changed in the age of COVID-19. She will then be joined by cybersecurity experts from Plus500, Armor, and Rackspace Technology for a panel discussion on what has changed in the cybersecurity landscape and what businesses must do to adapt.

"This pandemic has been a renaissance for bad actors in the cybersecurity space," said Elazari. "We need to look at how criminals are evolving and adapting to the new normal. Remote work has created new opportunities for criminals to disrupt businesses and use our digital assets against us. We need to protect the people who are now on the digital front lines."

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual event comes at a time when the amount of global data is increasing exponentially. According to Information Overload Research Group (IORG), 90% of the world's data has been created in the last two years alone. While this massive amount of data is necessary for organizations to operate, it has also uncovered new security threats to guard against. Gartner predicts that worldwide spending on cybersecurity will reach $133.7 billion in 2022.

"The COVID-19 crisis has changed the ways we do business, and cyber criminals have quickly adapted to the new reality," said Michael Schofield, Vice President, Network & Cyber Security Operations and Webinar Moderator, Rackspace Technology. "Home has become the new office and organizations that had digital transformation plans years in the future are rushing to do them now."

The New Cybersecurity Landscape webinar will include a 10-minute keynote speech and 20-minute panel discussion with industry experts:

Keynote:

Guest Speaker: Keren Elazari, Security Analyst, Friendly Hacker, Author, Speaker



Moderator:

Michael Schofield, Vice President, Network & Cyber Security Operations, Rackspace Technology



Panelists:

Idan Mashaal, Director of Cyber Security, Plus500

Chris Stouff, Chief Security Officer, Armor

Karen O'Reilly-Smith, Chief Security Officer, Rackspace Technology



