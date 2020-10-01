Aker Solutions Wins FEED Contract for ConocoPhillips' Tommeliten Alpha Development

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions was awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract from ConocoPhillips for modifications on the Ekofisk installations to integrate the Tommeliten Alpha discovery, offshore Norway.

The FEED starts immediately and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021 with an estimated value of about NOK 130 million.

The contract includes an option for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) work following the completion of the FEED. The option is subject to Norwegian authorities' approval of the plan for development and operation (PDO) and a new award decision by the Tommeliten Alpha partnership.



The FEED work will be led by Aker Solutions' office in Stavanger, Norway.

"We are excited to work closely together with the field operator ConocoPhillips on the Tommeliten Alpha development, said Linda Litlekalsøy Aase, executive vice president, brownfield projects, at Aker Solutions. "We will utilize our expertise in complex offshore modifications to find the most cost-efficient solution for this project."

Tommeliten Alpha is a discovery in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, approximately 25 kilometers southwest of the Ekofisk field. The water depth is 75 meters. The discovery was proven in 1977. The reservoir contains a gas condensate fluid and lies at a depth of about 3,000 meters.

The FEED contract was booked as order intake in the third quarter of 2020.

