DJ Renewi plc: Block listing six monthly return

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Block listing six monthly return 01-Oct-2020 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 1 October 2020 Name of applicant: Renewi plc Name of scheme: Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plans Period of return: From: 01/04/2020 To: 30/09/2020 Balance of unallotted securities 2,162,130 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the Nil block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities Nil issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) 2,162,130 not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of applicant: Renewi plc Name of scheme: Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme Period of return: From: 01/04/2020 To: 30/09/2020 Balance of unallotted securities 1,181,095 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the Nil block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities Nil issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) 1,181,095 not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Tim Pratt, Deputy Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: + 44 (0)1908 650 589 ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: BLR TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 85091 EQS News ID: 1137662 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 01, 2020 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)