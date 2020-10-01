DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: TECHNICAL MARKET UPDATE - SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC.

TECHNICAL MARKET UPDATE - SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC. AQSE is aware that, due to an Exchange technical issue, trading on the AQSE Growth Market in the securities of Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (SWEL, ISIN: CA80403E1043) scheduled for 08.00, 01/10/2020 has been impacted on certain systems. The issue is of a technical nature only. Sativa Wellness Group Inc's admission to the AQSE Growth Market and its standing has not been impacted. A market update will follow once the system issues have been resolved. Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange [1] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1138421 01-Oct-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e4a7018ef5ccd9df04cc421e55262f82&application_id=1138421&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

