Regulatory News:

In accordance with the vote at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 April and as part of the renewal plan for its members, the Getlink (Paris:GET) Board of Directors today welcomed Sharon Flood.

A British national, Sharon Flood will bring her recognised financial expertise, her knowledge of the railway sector, as well as her skills and broad experience as an independent director. She will replace Philippe Vasseur, who has agreed to terminate his mandate early after twelve years on the Board.

The Board of Directors pays tribute to Philippe Vasseur for his enduring and unwavering commitment to Getlink SE's development and his contribution to changes in governance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005847/en/

Contacts:

Getlink Contacts

For UK media enquiriescontact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

For investor enquiries contact

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com