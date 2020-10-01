Interim results from PIERER Mobility confirmed the strong increases in demand being seen for powered two wheelers as lockdowns ended around the globe. Both motorcycles and e-bikes segments are benefiting and while Q220 bore the brunt of COVID-19 impacts, subsequent market developments require higher year-on-year production levels. The continued strength of demand in Q3 has led management to increase FY20 revenue guidance by around 3% to more than €1.45bn with an EBIT margin of 4-6%, and we are increasing our estimates modestly.

