Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Update on Loan Facilities 01-Oct-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 01 October 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Update on Loan Facilities Arricano (AIM: ARO), a leading real estate developer and shopping mall operator in Ukraine, is pleased to announce the following update relating to its current loan facility with the State Savings Bank of Ukraine. LLC Comfort Market Luks, a subsidiary of the Company, which owns and operates the Kyiv Shopping Center "Prospekt" has now entered into an amendment to the current loan agreement with State Savings Bank of Ukraine to decrease the interest rate from 8.5% to 7.5% per annum. Current principal outstanding under the loan agreement equals to USD 13,818,335.00. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 85287 EQS News ID: 1138413 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 01, 2020 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)