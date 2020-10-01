The move expands liability-shift fraud and abuse protection to Shopify Plus enterprise retailers and brands selling around the world

Signifyd is now a leading commerce solution provider offering liability-shift fraud protection through the Shopify Plus Certified App program expanding the integration options for enterprise brands and retailers looking to maximize conversions while shielding their businesses from fraud and consumer abuse.

By completing Shopify's rigorous certification process, which assesses vendors' performance, support, security and privacy protections, Signifyd today opens up a seamless way for merchants to automate their order flows, while optimizing revenue, avoiding chargebacks and future-proofing their enterprises' payments systems.

"We are constantly looking for ways to take some of the complexity out of e-commerce while ensuring that merchants are not leaving revenue behind because of obsolete risk management solutions and the fear of fraud and consumer abuse," said Skye Spear, Signifyd vice president of global partnerships. "Working with our long-time partner Shopify to shift the liability of fraud and false consumer complaints away from some of the world's biggest retailers is another way we're delivering on that promise."

Signifyd and Shopify, a leading global enterprise e-commerce platform, have been working together for more than six years. They joined forces as part of a new wave of online commerce technology providers intent on offering solutions that allow retailers to focus on their customers and core missions.

"We designed the Shopify Plus Certified App program to meet the needs of the world's fastest growing enterprise retailers and brands," said Loren Padelford, GM, Shopify Plus. "We're happy to have long-time partner Signifyd join the program and provide friction-free fraud and abuse protection while shifting liability away from enterprises on Shopify Plus."

Signifyd and Shopify together have already proven their ability to contribute to the success and dramatic growth of enterprise brands and retailers such as Mead Johnson (Enfamil), La Jolla Group (O'Neill, Spiritual Gangster, PSD Underwear), Organifi, CurrentBody, Mack Weldon, Crown Caliber and Rad Power Bikes.

Rad Power Bikes, which has been annually doubling revenue on its Shopify site, has grown into a global powerhouse in its industry. And while its growth has been impressive for years, during the pandemic, sales have quadrupled, according to the company.

"We chose Signifyd because they're working with retailers in every market," Rad Power Bikes Co-Founder Ty Collins said. "The biggest names here in the U.S., Canada, Europe, everywhere. Best of all, every order is covered with guaranteed fraud protection. So if there is a chargeback, Signifyd is paying it, not us."

Signifyd's Commerce Protection Platform maximizes conversion, automates customer experience and eliminates fraud and consumer abuse, while offering a 100% financial guarantee on approved orders. The platform provides three primary solutions that shift the worry and financial liability away from retailers and on to Signifyd:

Revenue Protection, which automates order review while instantaneously sifting fraudulent orders from legitimate ones.

Abuse Prevention, which prevents financial losses from consumers intending to take advantage of corporate policies, such as INR abuse, SNAD abuse, promotion abuse and unauthorized resellers, while automating the representment process for chargebacks that do occur.

Payments Compliance, which provides a Seamless SCA solution and future-proofs a merchant's payment systems in the face of evolving regulations, such as PSD2 in Europe.

About Signifyd

Signifyd provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform that leverages its Commerce Network to maximize conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and customer abuse for retailers. Signifyd counts among its customers a number of companies on the Fortune 1000 and Internet Retailer Top 500 lists. Signifyd is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Denver, New York, Belfast and London.

