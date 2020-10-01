Alpha Esports Inc. Announces Partnership with Oxygen Esports

Alpha will provide its online platform to Oxygen athletes for player development and training

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Alpha Esports Inc. ("Alpha"), is excited to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with Oxygen Esports ("OXG"). OXG is the largest, multi-title esports organization in New England and was born out of a strategic merger between Helix eSports, Team Genji and select rosters acquired from Team Reciprocity. Established in Boston, MA in 2020, OXG is breathing new life into the team landscape with a data-driven approach to talent acquisition and fanbase engagement. OXG's mission is not just to win esports' biggest championships, but to build a sustainable esports ecosystem for gamers of every skill level.

As a starting point for this agreement, Oxygen will utilize Alpha's online esports platform, GamerzArena to assist in player development and training for Oxygen's pro and amateur esports athletes. The companies will collaboratively host online tournaments and contests, as well as collab on new merchandise clothing lines through Alpha's online store. Based on the success of these items, Alpha will look to expand the partnership with OXG athletes.

"We look forward to working with OXG and assisting their pro and amateur athletes," said interim CEO of Alpha Esports, Matthew Schmidt. "Similar to our partnership with the Whitecaps and other pro teams, we are providing a great blueprint for teams and organizations to increase their foothold within esports. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with OXG and cross-polinating value on both sides, growing our teams, our fanbase, and our GamrezArena userbase."

"The opportunity to work with the team at Alpha and GamerzArena to further widen the current pipeline OXG is tapping between the amateur and pro communities is a truly exciting undertaking" said OXG GM Adam Morrison, "Bringing to bear opportunities to integrate grass- roots communities directly into our long term strategy fosters a path to sustainable talent and content procurement.

"OXG was founded on the premise of providing equitable access to opportunity in esports. Through our partnership with GamerzArena, we are excited to cultivate the online tournament and competition community as well as set the stage for exclusive esports events at our Helix eSports centers" added co-founder Murph Vandervelde.

About Alpha Esports Inc.

Alpha Esports is a multi-fold, vertically integrated esports company with competitive social gaming at its core. Alpha's ecosystem conducts operations in several sub-sectors to satisfy the emerging needs of the esports industry. These include real estate assets, IP creation with an online tournaments platform, production & broadcasting, charity fundraising, celebrity and industry influencer agreements, and publishing.

For further information, please visit www.alphaesports.com

