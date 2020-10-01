Stripe Theory Announces Acquisition by the Acceleration Community of Companies

The Data-Fueled Digital Agency will Deepen Analytics and Data Offerings and Expand Capabilities

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Stripe Theory, an Atlanta-based strategic marketing agency, recently announced and celebrated its acquisition by the Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC). With this new partnership, Stripe Theory will join ACC's unique and powerful community of specialized agencies and bring to fruition the potential and promise of data-backed strategy for ACC's impressive portfolio of brands and clients.

"We are incredibly honored, proud and excited to join the ACC family," said Craig Kronenberger, CEO of Stripe Theory. "When I started Stripe I sought to create an agency unencumbered by silos and committed to building a data-first approach to brand promotion and protection. This vision aligns with ACC's evolution and we are excited to leverage our skill sets in paid media, strategy, SEO and analytics to unlock new value and understanding for ACC's impressive portfolio of companies and clients."

Craig Kronenberger launched Stripe Theory in 2015 on the belief that a focused application and deep expertise of data and analytics could fuel more relevant, cost-effective and impactful marketing results. To advance the agency's data-focused strategy, Stripe Theory invested in a suite of proprietary technologies, tools and processes empowering strategy development and execution across digital marketing, paid media, communications and crisis management. The team has also developed proven approaches for driving success across SEO, reputation management and influencer marketing, which have been fast-growing offerings for the agency. With teams in Atlanta and the Philippines, the agency has supported an array of companies across B2C and B2B industries, with a portfolio that includes Amazon, Nissan, Alexa.com, Lagunitas, and Canopy Growth, among others.

"The incredible growth of Stripe Theory is nothing short of amazing," said Michael Nyman, CEO of ACC. "Stripe Theory doesn't stop at data. Their integrated and innovative mindset turns data into insights, insights into strategy and strategy into breakthrough results for brands of all types. This commitment to perpetual learning, insight identification and strategic testing is a growing need in the brand marketplace and we're thrilled to have this need now met with the addition of Stripe Theory.

Stripe Theory will continue to operate under the leadership of Kronenberger and its executive leadership team which includes Isys Caffey-Horne, Adrienne Morgan and Amanda Hauther. Through this acquisition, Stripe Theory will expand its strategic offerings through the ACC family and will be making deeper investments in data and analytics. The agency's reputation and crisis management division will continue to operate under the name Stripe Reputation.

For more information, please visit www.StripeTheory.com.

About ACC

ACC is developing a new go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, including MKG, a leading creative agency specializing in brand experiences and Pink Sparrow, a design and fabrication shop specializing in experiential environments. Additionally, ACC has a brand advisory unit, ACC Advisory, a consultancy aimed at providing clients a central point for integration and customization.

Acceleration's unique community of specialized firms help clients move quickly and efficiently with their branding, marketing and media decisions and action, by ensuring all agencies are tech-enabled, with data and analytics utilization linking them all together and driving maximum results for their clients. Between ACC Advisory and its current business portfolio, clients and projects include a mix and range of Fortune 500 as well as direct-to-consumer brands, from Pepsi, Google, Lululemon, Bank of America, Facebook, Sephora, Disney-ABC, Dolby and T-Mobile, FashionNova, Canopy Growth and iWi, a new algae-based Omega supplement. For more information, please visit: www.theaccelerationcc.com

About Stripe Theory

Stripe Theory is a data-fueled digital agency delivering breakthrough insights through data automation and marketing innovation. With teams in Atlanta and the Philippines, we are focused on using our unique advantage in state-of-the-art research and analytics, digital technology, 360-monitoring, and deep-data analysis to protect and grow brands through digital marketing, paid media, communications and crisis management. For more information, please visit www.StripeTheory.com.

