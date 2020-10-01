Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.10.2020
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2020 | 18:20
Dimension Five Technologies Inc.: Dimension Five Announces Resignation of Officer and Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Dimension Five Technologies Inc. (CSE:DFT) (the "Company") announces that, effective September 30, 2020, Craig Murata has resigned as the chief financial officer, secretary and a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Murata for his service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

ABOUT Dimension Five Technologies Inc.

Dimension Five Technologies Inc., based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, had been developing a new investing platform that helps connect early stage companies with investors. The Company is seeking to change its main business activities as set out in a press release dated July 14, 2020. Additional information on Dimension Five is available on the company's website at http://www.dimensionfive.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Parr, CEO
Chris@dimensionfive.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Dimension Five Technologies Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/608736/Dimension-Five-Announces-Resignation-of-Officer-and-Director

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
