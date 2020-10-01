Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.10.2020
Erneut Insiderkäufe! Modern Meat “boomt”: Aktie legt “Rallyegang” ein!
01.10.2020 | 18:34
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, October 1

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808
1 October 2020
Purchase of Ordinary Shares for Treasury
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 1 October 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 60,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 443.0286p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 22,884,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 172,781,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.
For and on behalf of
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
