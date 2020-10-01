ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Identified and Has Successfully Taken Corrective Measures for Technical Issues Experienced During the Launch of WinQuik

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced that it has taken corrective measures on technical challenges that were identified during the launch of WinQuik on Wednesday, September 30th.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream, states, "Like all advanced technology platforms, WinQuik has and will experience some technical challenges. This was expected and is the reason why apps and operating systems constantly provide updates. During last night's launch, we identified issues that affected the performance and gaming experience for 20% of our players. The issues have been corrected. Patches have already been implemented internally and we have submitted updates that are currently awaiting external approval. It is our goal to always provide an incredible gaming experience for our players. We will continue to diligently evolve our platform for optimum performance."

One of the issues, identified last night, concerned the leaderboard's ability to mirror the apps' backend and its forward facing display. This issue was internal and has been rectified in time for tonight's game. An updated leader board has also been posted and WinQuik players have received $1600 in total payouts including a $500 grand-prize.

ClickStream looks forward to the updates' approval from the App Store and Google Play in time for tonight's game. If not, a small percentage of players might experience similar issues. However, all updates are expected to be available by Friday night's live game.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company's initial offering WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts such as: Actor Pooch Hall, NFL quarterback and former NASA intern Joshua Dobbs, New York City restaurateur and celebrity chef Jordan Andino, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, U.S. Army Green Beret and survival expert Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab and Emmy-Award winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and ClickStream's Vice President of Original Programming Amber Theoharis. Show subject matter includes sports, survival, Hollywood, travel, the Bible, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit: web: www.clickstream.technology or www.winquik.com | twitter: www.twitter.com/winquikapp or www.twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram: www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Adam Handelsman

SpecOps Communications

adam@specopscomm.com

O: (512) 363-0594

C: (646) 413-9401

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608761/ClickStream-Identified-and-Has-Successfully-Taken-Corrective-Measures-for-Technical-Issues-Experienced-During-the-Launch-of-WinQuikTM