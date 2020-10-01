Charleys Philly Steaks: Brian Hipsher Announced As Chief Marketing Officer For Gosh Enterprises, Inc.

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / GOSH Enterprises today announced the promotion of BIBIBOP Asian Grill VP of Marketing, Brian Hipsher to the role of Chief Marketing Officer for all three of GOSH's restaurant brands: Charleys Philly Steaks, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, and Lennys Grill and Subs.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Hipsher will guide marketing strategy, menu development, digital innovation, advertising, and the overall brand experience for each of GOSH's brands. He will report directly to President of Shared Services, Boyd Hoback.

"Brian has done a great job building a strong marketing team at BIBIBOP Asian Grill, transforming both the culture and approach to the business," said Hoback. "We're excited to have him take the reins as CMO for all three brands. His leadership, marketing expertise, and ability to make things happen will be key in guiding each brand."

Hipsher brings to GOSH more than 25 years of marketing, operations, and human resources experience with brands such as City Barbeque, Mettler Toledo, and 7-Eleven. In his first year at BIBIBOP, Hipsher and team added online ordering, launched a new loyalty app, developed the brand guide, achieved double digit comparable store sales growth, and created the foundational marketing processes and systems needed to grow from 27 to 42 locations and beyond.

"What a blessing to get to work alongside and develop the talented teams that will make our big plans come to life," said Hipsher. "It's an incredible opportunity to enhance and develop these three unique brands during what will be an amazing time of growth and transformation."

About GOSH Enterprises, Inc.

Columbus, OH based GOSH Enterprises, Inc. is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes: Charleys Philly Steaks, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, and Lennys Grill and Subs. Founded in 1986, over 600 locations today across the globe serve Charleys signature grilled-to-order cheesesteaks in addition to loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing real fruit Lemonades. BIBIBOP Asian Grill is all about well-being, serving healthy & affordable Asian food at 42 restaurants nationwide. Most recently, Lennys Grill and Subs joined GOSH's family of brands. Hailing from Memphis, TN, Lennys Grill & Subs offers unique grilled and deli sandwiches crafted with freshly baked bread, premium meats sliced to order, and freshly prepared toppings.

Media Contact:

Maggie Mackie

(614) 652-6808

mmackie@charleys.com

SOURCE: Charleys Philly Steaks

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608774/Brian-Hipsher-Announced-As-Chief-Marketing-Officer-For-Gosh-Enterprises-Inc