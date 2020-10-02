The global publishing market size is poised to grow by USD 23.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005739/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Publishing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

E-books are increasingly becoming popular among learners, as they are convenient and enable easy access to multiple books at the same time through subscription plans. The launch of smart devices has further increased the accessibility of e-books over digital platforms. The availability of e-books has also increased in e-commerce sites, which has provided vendors an opportunity to further expand their customer base. Some of the popular e-commerce vendors that offer e-books include eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and the Alibaba Group. Therefore, the rising popularity of e-books is expected to drive the growth of the global publishing market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major publishing market growth came from the traditional publishing segment in 2019. This is due to the adoption of various business strategies such as the paid model by newspaper publishers.

APAC was the largest market for publishing in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing adoption of technology in the education sector of rapidly emerging economies such as India and China.

The global publishing market is concentrated. Amazon.com Inc., Cambridge University Press, Hachette Book Group Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Group Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, and Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this publishing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global publishing market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/publishing-market-size-industry-analysis

Rise in the number of indie and self-published authors will be a Key Market Trend

Many authors now prefer to self publish their content as it eliminates the dependence on publishers. Self-publishing also saves time and cost and is more profitable for authors. In the traditional book publishing market, authors earned only 15%-20% of their book's cost as royalty. However, in self-publishing authors can earn nearly 60%-80% of the cost of their books. Moreover, by self-publishing authors eliminate the risk of losing the rights and control over their books. Many such benefits have increased the number of indie and self-published authors over the years. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global publishing market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Publishing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist publishing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the publishing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of publishing market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform placement

Traditional Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digital Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Cambridge University Press

Hachette Book Group Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

News Corp.

Oxford University Press

Pearson Plc

RELX Group Plc

Springer-Verlag GmbH

Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005739/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/