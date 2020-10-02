

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and up from 2.9 percent in July.



The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.04, missing forecasts for 1.05 and down from 1.08 in the previous month.



The number of employed persons in August was 66.76 million, a decrease of 750,000 from the previous year. The number of unemployed persons in August was 2.06 million, an increase of 490,000 from the previous year.



