DIGI: Senior Set to Release "Made It Bigger" off His Forthcoming Album "I Feel Better Alone"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / For a music career that was not intended, upcoming artist Senior is set to prove to everyone that it is possible to pursue all of one's dreams. Senior is not only a budding musician; he is also an entrepreneur who runs multiple businesses. His music career was launched when he started posting song snippets on Instagram, and he received positive feedback from his followers. He started singing at 13, but he never thought he would make a career out of it, but here he is, set to release an album on October 15, 2020, and the first single, "Made It Bigger," is due for release on September 30, 2020.

Senior's story is nothing short of inspiring as he juggles a lot of responsibilities as an entrepreneur to maintain a balanced lifestyle. As if that was not already enough work, he decided to pursue his music career, and he has found some fulfillment doing that. In his words, "Apart from music, I am running TripleOne, an upcoming decentralized company that will allow people to collaborate throughout the development of the whole business itself. I think being able to record my first song while managing and running dozens of companies was my main accomplishment. I proved that anybody can do just about anything in life, although time is limited."

His music is inspired by the reality that he has lived as a person. His lyrics evoke powerful emotional feelings. He believes in love above everything else, and he hopes to preach love to his audience through his songs so they can live their lives daily with enough love in their hearts. His lyrics are quite relatable, and knowing that he will be able to tell his story to a wider international audience is exciting for him.

According to him, "My goal is to share my stories and life experiences and connect people together. There are a lot of crazy ideas and stories coming up with my songs. I hope to have a positive impact on people around the world. I want people to learn from my songs and to relate to what we've been going through and currently going through during our journey in life."

Senior is motivated to conquer new grounds through his music, and his expertise in running a business will come in handy for him. As his album release date gets closer, he hopes everyone will get to experience the emotions that went into creating the album from the lyrics. With this album, Senior will be propelling himself onto the big stage, and he hopes that in five years' time, he will have grown into an international superstar that is selling out shows and collaborating with other superstars on a global level.

"I Feel Better Alone" is an emotional project, and all twelve songs on the album will give the audience something relatable to enjoy. It is going to be beyond just listening to music. Senior hopes that the audience is able to connect with him and also get inspired enough to believe that whatever they are doing or want to do should get their best shot.

Check out Senior's works here.

