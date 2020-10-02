Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), announces that on 1 October 2020, it purchased 117,650 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company (the "Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Peel Hunt LLP, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 September 2020 (the "Programme"). The shares acquired will be held in treasury.

Date of purchase: 1 October 2020 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 117,650 Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 118.200 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 126.100 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 124.481

Following the purchase, the Company will have 181,758,719 ordinary shares of 2p each in issue, of which 544,718 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights will be 181,214,001.

The above figure of 181,214,001 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP as part of the Programme.

Name of Issuer Identity code of the financial instrument Date Time Price (pence) Quantity bought Exchange Venue Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 08:53:04 126.100 25,000 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 09:05:46 126.004 3,425 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 09:14:35 125.800 50,000 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 12:24:55 123.400 22,000 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 12:35:24 122.000 166 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 12:35:24 121.800 166 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 13:00:49 120.800 783 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 13:01:01 120.800 412 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 13:05:25 120.800 309 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:38:45 120.400 344 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 13:12:05 120.200 280 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:22:18 120.000 326 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:29:35 120.000 276 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:39:02 119.800 1,015 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:39:25 119.800 375 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 14:42:05 119.600 1,133 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:04:45 119.600 28 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:04:45 119.600 596 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:04:45 119.600 782 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:43:45 119.600 344 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 13:32:05 119.400 304 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 13:38:45 119.400 311 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 13:45:25 119.400 315 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 13:52:05 119.200 318 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 13:58:45 119.200 322 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 14:05:25 119.200 334 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 14:10:25 119.200 266 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 14:15:25 119.200 283 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:08:04 119.200 344 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 14:44:01 119.000 142 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 14:51:14 119.000 133 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:10:25 119.000 306 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:13:45 119.000 100 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:57:25 119.000 955 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:57:25 119.000 430 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 16:05:22 119.000 86 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 13:18:45 118.800 143 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 13:25:25 118.800 295 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 14:42:05 118.800 101 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 14:42:05 118.800 148 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 14:44:01 118.800 141 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 14:51:14 118.800 132 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 16:05:22 118.800 258 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 13:18:45 118.600 143 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:06:54 118.600 258 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 16:12:05 118.600 1,380 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 15:06:54 118.400 86 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 16:20:25 118.400 467 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 16:23:45 118.400 1,364 LSE Anglo Pacific Group PLC GB0006449366 01/10/2020 16:29:46 118.200 25 LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

