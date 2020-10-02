

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell (LYB) and Sasol (SSL) agreed to form a 50/50 joint venture by which LyondellBasell will acquire 50 percent of Sasol's 1.5 MM ton ethane cracker, 0.9 MM ton low and linear-low density polyethylene plants and associated infrastructure for a total consideration of US$2 Billion, the companies said in a statement.



The agreement includes customary rights for each partner regarding the potential future sale of its ownership interest.



The joint venture will operate under the name Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV LLC. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020.



LyondellBasell expects the transaction to be accretive to both cash flow and earnings per share within one year with significant upside as market conditions continue to improve.



The JV's newly constructed assets are strategically located on the U.S. Gulf Coast.



As per the terms of the delas, each JV partner will provide pro-rata shares of ethane feedstocks and will offtake pro-rata shares of cracker and polyethylene (PE) products at cost. LyondellBasell will operate the U.S. Base Chemicals assets on behalf of the JV.



Upon close of the transaction, some Sasol U.S. employees will become employees of LyondellBasell.



Sasol said it will retain full ownership and operational control of its Lake Charles Research and Development complex, Lake Charles East Plant ethane cracker and U.S. Performance Chemicals Business assets in Lake Charles, which produce Ziegler alcohols and alumina, ethoxylates, Guerbet alcohols, paraffins, comonomers, linear alkyl benzene, ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol.



Sasol will also retain access to competitively priced onsite ethylene to ensure value chain integration.



