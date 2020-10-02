

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) said it has received acceptances in respect of 2,979,443,376 new shares, representing 100% of the total number of new shares to be issued pursuant to the capital increase. During the pre-emptive subscription period, which ended on 26 September 2020, a total of 2,763,523,467 new shares were subscribed for, representing 92.75% of the new shares, leaving 215,919,909 excess shares. A total of 6,302,363,354 additional shares were requested during the pre-emptive subscription period, representing 211.53% of the new shares.



On 2 October 2020, the company is anticipated to grant the public deed relating to the capital increase. On 7 October, the new shares will commence trading on the Spanish Stock Exchanges and the new shares in the form of CDIs will commence trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de