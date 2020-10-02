Marks & Spencer introduces Polygiene in towels

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in October 2020, Polygiene will treat Marks & Spencer's kitchen towels. The towel is treated with Polygiene stays fresh antimicrobial technology and is part of M & S globally distributed core programs. The yearly forecasted order value of the kitchen towels is USD 75 000.

Even if this program started at M & S India and even if the order value is quite modest at this stage, it is part of a bigger international program of treated products - and more products are already under discussion at the time of writing.

"We see this as an exciting start of a partnership with this renowned brand and hope to see growth in their home textile area as well as in other categories going forward. Changed consumer behavior due to the pandemic, with both increased e-commerce as well as more interest in home products, could give an extra push for this kind of products. Additionally, an antimicrobial treatment in home textiles will keep them fresh for longer and make them last for longer as well", promises Ulrika Björk CEO Polygiene.

The British multinational retailer founded in 1884, is listed at the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250 Index) and had a turnover of over 10 billion GBP in 2019.

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, we want to change the way we view clothes - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, home products and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 140 global premium-brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products.

