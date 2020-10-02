nCino, Inc.: Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited Adopts nCino to Complement its Relationship-led Approach with Best-in-Class Technology

Real estate finance specialist is utilising nCino's cloud-based Bank Operating System to deliver unparalleled broker and client lending experience

LONDON, Oct. 02, 2020, is using the nCino Bank Operating Systemto help enable a dynamic and flexible approach to real estate funding that is driven by relationships and modern technology.



After establishing the business and ahead of growing it further, ASFL made several strategic hires across departments and recognised the need to update its technology to better align with its rapidly growing headcount and client expansion. By selecting and implementing the nCino Bank Operating System, ASFL now has a single platform in a cloud-native environment to manage the end-to-end lending process for individuals or corporate borrowers who want fast and efficient finance.

The nCino platform will allow for the submission of loan applications, loan progress to be monitored and documentation to be shared digitally. This will help reduce the time from loan submission to credit approval by streamlining processes. In addition, nCino allows multiple users to work on a case simultaneously, which will increase the total amount of loans that ASFL can process overall.

"The nCino platform has provided us the digital capabilities needed to effectively serve the needs of our borrowers despite the challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic," said Shoaib Bux, Joint MD at Arbuthnot Specialist Finance. "We are continuing to support our clients across the country through streamlined operations as a result of nCino - from referral through decisioning and disbursement - which has created faster decision times, more transparency and greater efficiencies. Being able to collaborate, even remotely, from origination to in-life management on a single platform has uncovered many benefits and we're excited to continue to grow our use of nCino to create an unparalleled broker and client experience."

"The Arbuthnot Latham name is well-respected, so to be involved with ASFL as a foundational technology platform is a privilege," said Ed Lane, VP Sales at nCino - EMEA. "We are proud to be working alongside ASFL through their next phase of growth by enabling the business to scale efficiently while providing the digital environment clients expect, not just today but into the future as well."

About nCino

nCino.

About Arbuthnot Specialist Finance

Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited.

