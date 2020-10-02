

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence improved to the highest level in seven months in September, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index increased to 32.7 in September from 29.3 in August.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods rose to 34.9 in September, and the index for overall livelihood increased to 35.1.



The indicators measuring the income growth increased to 34.8 and employment grew to 26.0.



The latest survey was conducted on September 15 among 8,400 households.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

