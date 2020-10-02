Matt Corman: Self-Made and Making It Happen No Matter What

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Right out of his college dorm room, a young Matt Corman released his debut mixtape entitled "Bars Over Bass." That was back in 2014, and ever since then, he's been on the rise in the independent hip-hop scene. In 2015, he followed up his debut with his sophomore effort entitled "Speak First."

He has always been known for "Making It Happen," and this is evident in his work ethic and the success that he has garnered over the years. He built his brand from the ground up with zero help from any massive labels. He even managed to quit his day job to focus full-time on his music and his brand.

Matt Corman is the real definition of self-made. He writes, records, engineers, and produces his own music. He didn't come from money, and he never had any connections to the industry. Every problem that he ran into, every challenge that he faced, he had to figure out how to "Make It Happen," even when he didn't have enough resources.

His fans have always been drawn to his authenticity and transparency. He is a genuine artist that knows what it is like not to have much, yet he promises to find a way towards "Making It Happen" every time. Matt Corman hopes to become a beacon of hope for independent artists to become what they truly want to be.

Matt Corman's music has been represented in various instances. The famous YouTubers Nelk and FaZe Rug have featured his music in more ways than one. His song "Need Your Lane" was featured by NELK, and it has garnered a lot of views on social media thanks to his loyal audience.

Apart from the work he does inside the studio, releasing songs at a fascinating level, Matt Corman has also had the opportunity of touring around the United States alongside big-time artists such as performing as a supporting act for Post Malone, Fetty Wap, Sammy Adams, and Cam Meekins.

His success hasn't dwindled at all throughout his entire career; in fact, it has grown subsequently greater than before. Aside from his musical endeavors, Matt Corman is also an entrepreneur. He has established his own brand called MIH Universal, which is an extension of who he is as a personality.

MIH stands for "Make It Happen," words that Matt Corman fully lives by. His entire career has been built by his perseverance to make things happen, and he fully believes that all of his success is proof of all the effort he has put out into the world. He even has the words "Make It Happen' tattooed on his right arm as a constant reminder.

With all of the success that he has amassed all on his own, Matt Corman seeks to become the head of his own record label. He aims to show independent artists what it really takes to become successful. He also has aspirations of reaching the Billboard's Top 10 list, as well as creating a hit that would make it to the number 1 spot of the Billboard's Top 10.

