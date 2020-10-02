Anzeige
Freitag, 02.10.2020
Fertigung des Covid-19-Schnelltestsytems startet! Milliarden-Konzern bestellt
PR Newswire
02.10.2020 | 09:22
LeoVegas launches Bingo

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas is now becoming even more entertaining with the launch of Bingo as new category.

"Today we have a broader and larger customer base than ever before, and it is growing strongly. To meet the growing demand for entertaining games we are now launching Bingo, a social, simple and fun game for people in all target groups," says Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO.

THE BINGO MARKET

The global bingo market is worth approximately EUR 2 bn, with only 23% of bingo currently being played online (according the H2 Gaming Capital). This means that the potential for digitalisation is great, and a lot of bingo will be shifting to the digital environment.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO
+46 (0) 8-410-367-66, gustaf.hagman@leovegasgroup.com

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46-73-512-07-20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

ABOUT LEOVEGAS MOBILE GAMING GROUP:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-launches-bingo,c3209310

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3209310/1313996.pdf

LeoVegas launches Bingo

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/i/bingo-1,c2834540

Bingo 1

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/i/bingo-2,c2834539

Bingo 2

