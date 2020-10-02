DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: TECHNICAL MARKET UPDATE - SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC.

Aquis Stock Exchange: TECHNICAL MARKET UPDATE - SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC. 02-Oct-2020 / 08:17 GMT/BST TECHNICAL MARKET UPDATE - SATIVA WELLNESS GROUP INC. Please be advised that the system issues impacting the trading in the securities of Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (SWEL, ISIN: CA80403E1043) on the AQSE Growth Market have been resolved.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)