

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) said its Flexonics unit in Germany has been awarded a contract by Daimler Truck AG to manufacture and supply Exhaust Gas Recirculation Bellows and Exhaust Manifolds for their Heavy-Duty Engine Platform. The production contract award follows on from a three-year collaborative design phase, with ramp up to full production by 2022.



Senior Flexonics GmbH located in Kassel, Germany, specializes in the design and manufacture of metal hoses, expansion joints and metal bellows used in a wide variety of applications and industries.



