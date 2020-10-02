Zippo Partners With Street Artist D*Face At Inaugral London Mural Festival

Iconic brand celebrates latest brand innovation with Street Art Lighter Collection

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zippo has collaborated with globally renowned urban contemporary artist D*Face, to create a mural, as part of its partnership with the inaugural London Mural Festival, in celebration of the launch of its latest design innovation, the new 540 Color decoration process. At the cutting edge of creativity and artistic innovation, Street Art is the perfect medium to showcase the brands latest innovation which enables them to create the most vivid and impactful designs to date.

A new video narrated by the artist reveals the large-scale artwork, capturing the creative journey behind his first London mural, available to view from today . In the video, D*Face discusses his subversive self-portrait, that combines pop-media and imagery, not only as a satirical comment on content consumption in the 21st century but as a nod to Zippo's iconic pop culture status and commitment to individual expression.

The mural, located on the side of the Theatro Technis Theatre in London's Kings Cross, is one of over 40 large-scale murals and artistic events, taking place throughout September as part of the festival's celebration of Street Art in the Capital.

The mural design has also been captured on a limited edition Zippo windproof lighter, a canvas for self-expression, using the new 540 Color decoration process. This latest design innovation from the brand allows Zippo to add any design, in full color graphics, to the windproof lighter, wrapping around all edges and surfaces - creating a surround sound of visual information, both reflective of the mural design and fitting of our times.

The D*Face limited edition lighter forms part of the new Zippo Street Art Collection featuring designs from four artists; D*Face, Marija Tiurina, Pref and Tristan Eaton. The collection will be available online from in .

Zippo has released behind the scenes content available to view here and exclusive imagery across its social channels. Follow the creative journey of Zippo x D*Face on Facebook (@Zippo), Instagram (@OriginalZippo) and Twitter (@Zippo).

