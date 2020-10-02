

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is slated to release euro area consumer prices for September. Economists forecast consumer prices to fall 0.2 percent annually, the same pace of fall as seen in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency dropped against the pound, it held steady against the greenback and against the yen. Against the franc, it recovered.



The euro was worth 123.25 against the yen, 1.0792 against the franc, 0.9047 against the pound and 1.1715 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



