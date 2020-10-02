

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer prices declined for the second straight month in September, flash data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent on a yearly basis, following a 0.2 percent drop in August. Prices were expected to fall again by 0.2 percent.



The 0.2 percent decrease in August was the first drop since May 2016.



The European Central Bank aims to keep inflation 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in September.



Core inflation that excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, halved to 0.2 percent from 0.4 percent in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de