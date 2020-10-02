

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks retreated along with U.S. stock index futures on Friday after U.S. Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for coronavirus.



Falling oil prices, the delay in U.S. stimulus plan and Brexit uncertainty also kept investors on tenterhooks.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 39 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,839 after edging up 0.2 percent the previous day.



TUI AG shares fell 1.8 percent. Responding to press reports, the travel and tourism company said that it continues evaluating various measures to achieve an optimal balance sheet structure and maturity profile, due to volatile market environment resulting from the Covid-19 crisis.



International Cons Airlines fell about 2 percent after announcing the results of capital increase.



James Fisher and Sons, a marine service provider, rallied 2.7 percent. The company announced that its Specialist Technical business, JFD, has received a multi-million-pound five-year service contract from the Royal Navy.



Gold miner Centamin plunged 17 percent after it forecast a fall in annual production following a suspension of operations at its key Sukari mine in Egypt.



