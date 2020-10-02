

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Friday as coronavirus flareups caused renewed concerns over more lockdown measures and a new stimulus package remained elusive despite renewed efforts from Washington negotiators.



Oil prices fell and safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen strengthened after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.



Closer home, France's Minister of Health Olivier Véran on Thursday warned that the capital Paris may go on maximum virus alert from Monday to control the spread of the virus.



In Germany, Spain and several other countries, authorities are focusing on reining in nightlife to curb a marked rebound in coronavirus infections that started in early July.



The focus now shifts to the U.S. nonfarm payroll figures due later in the day, following new layoff announcements from the likes of Disney and Goldman Sachs.



The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.3 percent to 360.84 after rising 0.2 percent on Thursday. The German DAX dropped 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.9 percent.



ABB shed 0.8 percent after it acquired Codian Robotics B.V., a provider of delta robots, which are used primarily for high-precision pick and place applications.



French telecom companies Orange, Bouygues Telecom and Iliad climbed 1-3 percent after the final stage of the French 5G tender ended on 01 October.



Travel-related stocks were coming under selling pressure, with airline Lufthansa falling 3.5 percent and EasyJet losing 3.3 percent.



TUI AG shares fell 1.5 percent. Responding to press reports, the travel and tourism company said that it continues evaluating various measures to achieve an optimal balance sheet structure and maturity profile, due to volatile market environment resulting from the Covid 19 crisis.



In economic releases, Eurozone consumer prices declined for the second straight month in September, flash data from Eurostat showed.



Consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent on a yearly basis, following a 0.2 percent drop in August. Prices were expected to fall again by 0.2 percent. The 0.2 percent decrease in August was the first drop since May 2016.



The European Central Bank aims to keep inflation 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



